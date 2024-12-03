Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 20.30 croreNet profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt declined 30.44% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.3020.07 1 OPM %55.0774.24 -PBDT6.819.71 -30 PBT6.819.71 -30 NP5.057.26 -30
