General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

MTAR Technologies Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2024.

General Insurance Corporation of India spiked 10.34% to Rs 488 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77183 shares in the past one month.

 

MTAR Technologies Ltd surged 7.90% to Rs 1756.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55675 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd soared 7.55% to Rs 812.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26785 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd added 7.13% to Rs 220.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97882 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd jumped 6.04% to Rs 34.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Mankind Pharma raises nearly Rs 3,000 crore from eligible institutional buyers via QIP issue

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.61-cr to provide manpower services

US Stock Markets Waver as Economic Data Signals Resilience and Fed's Cautious Stance

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares jump

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

