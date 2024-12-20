Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Tolins Tyres informed that it has approved the appointment of Sojan C S as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 19 December 2024.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of its nomination and remuneration committee and audit committee.

Sojan C S has 24 years of post-qualification experience, including 12 years in the role of CFO. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce from the University of Calicut. He has extensive experience working in Manufacturing, Service, Trading, and Real Estate industries, holding key senior management positions.

 

Prior to joining Tolins Tyres, he served as the CFO of Syama Dynamic Group of Companies, Kochi, and Rajasree Motors, Kochi.

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.5% to Rs 9.60 crore on 64.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 76.88 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma raises nearly Rs 3,000 crore from eligible institutional buyers via QIP issue

Mankind Pharma raises nearly Rs 3,000 crore from eligible institutional buyers via QIP issue

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.61-cr to provide manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.61-cr to provide manpower services

US Stock Markets Waver as Economic Data Signals Resilience and Fed's Cautious Stance

US Stock Markets Waver as Economic Data Signals Resilience and Fed's Cautious Stance

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares jump

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares jump

Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 to offer digital content to its Wifi customers

Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 to offer digital content to its Wifi customers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon