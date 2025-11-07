Genpharmasec standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 446.97% to Rs 31.56 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec declined 18.00% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 446.97% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.565.77 447 OPM %1.624.33 -PBDT1.431.07 34 PBT1.391.03 35 NP0.821.00 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content