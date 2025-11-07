Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.59% to Rs 768.03 croreNet profit of Saatvik Green Energy rose 36.01% to Rs 83.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.59% to Rs 768.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 475.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales768.03475.30 62 OPM %14.1114.32 -PBDT109.8980.28 37 PBT96.2074.84 29 NP83.2461.20 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content