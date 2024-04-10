Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gensol Engineering begins FY25 with order book of Rs 1783 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Gensol Engineering has received significant order book that stands at an impressive Rs. 1783 crore in the beginning of FY25, signaling a promising year and solidifying its position as a key player in the renewable energy and electric mobility industry.
Gensol's diverse order book showcases its involvement in multiple sectors, each contributing significantly to its overall portfolio. These include solar EPC business and EV leasing business contributing Rs 1448 crore and Rs 335 crore respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

Gensol Engg rises as arm receives ARAI certification for EV

Gensol arm Scorpius Trackers achieves milestone of 1000 MW contracted orders

Gensol Engineering hits the roof on completing 160 MW solar project in Gujarat

Gensol Engineering wins Rs 520 cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Indices trade with limited gains; Oil &amp; gas shares rises

Novoloop along with Aether commissions its pilot plant in India

Oil and Gas shares rise

Energy shares rise

Metal shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon