Energy shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 185.45 points or 1.53% at 12323.62 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.49%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.4%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.23%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.47%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.88%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.79%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.59%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.54%).
On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.15%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.2%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 272.8 or 0.37% at 74956.5.
The Nifty 50 index was up 77.35 points or 0.34% at 22720.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.14 points or 0.33% at 46088.35.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.46 points or 0.58% at 13904.55.
On BSE,1738 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

