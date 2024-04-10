Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 185.45 points or 1.53% at 12323.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.49%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.4%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.23%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.47%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.88%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.79%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.59%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.54%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.15%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.2%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 272.8 or 0.37% at 74956.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.35 points or 0.34% at 22720.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.14 points or 0.33% at 46088.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.46 points or 0.58% at 13904.55.

On BSE,1738 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

