Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 563.41 points or 1.88% at 30581.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 6.46%), NMDC Ltd (up 5.07%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.41%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.89%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.73%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.28%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 272.8 or 0.37% at 74956.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.35 points or 0.34% at 22720.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.14 points or 0.33% at 46088.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.46 points or 0.58% at 13904.55.

On BSE,1738 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

