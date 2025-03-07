Friday, March 07, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 318.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36403 shares in the past one month.

 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 4.85% to Rs 30. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 4.11% to Rs 38. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd pared 3.28% to Rs 1291.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12258 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd fell 3.21% to Rs 4348.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8308 shares in the past one month.

Nifty breaks 10-day slump amid value buying, but trade war fears persist

Jana Small Finance Bank allots 9,416 equity shares under ESOP

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves liquidation of Great Eastern Services

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

