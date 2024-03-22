Gensol Engineering wins Rs 520 cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Gensol Engineering has secured the largest-ever turnkey EPC order in size and value from a leading power generation utility in the state of Maharashtra. The project involves the development of a 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra with a total order value of Rs 520 crore.

The project aligns with futuristic policy introduced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in April 2022 and is aimed to enhance Maharashtra's energy infrastructure while contributing significantly towards India's sustainable energy goals.

