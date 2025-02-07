Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol Engineering has further solidified its position as a key driver of India's energy transition by securing a significant EPC contract. The company has been awarded a contract by a renowned public sector undertaking for the development of a 245 MW Solar PV Project at the prestigious Khavda RE Power Park in Gujarat. This contract, valued at approximately Rs 967.98 crore (inclusive of GST), includes three years of comprehensive O&M services.
This marks Gensol's second major project win at the Khavda Solar Park within a short span, underscoring the company's strong market presence and execution capabilities. Earlier this month, the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs1062.97 crore for a 275 MW Solar PV Project part of the larger 795 MW Solar PV Development Package at the same location. With these two significant projects, Gensol will now be responsible for the cumulative development of 520 MW of Solar PV capacity at the Khavda Solar Park, a site poised to become the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park.
