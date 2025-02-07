Business Standard

Popular Vehicles & Services' subsidiary receives LoI from Ather

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Popular Vehicles & Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 'Kuttukaran Cars' has received Letter of Intent (LOI) for establishing Ather Space 3.0 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Located at Building No - 30/111 & 30/112, Opposite Homeo Hospital, TB Junction Attingal P.O., Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, this facility will include an Experience Centre, Service Centre and Warehouse. It will have 1 bay forservicing ~90 vehicles per month.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

