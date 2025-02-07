Business Standard

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 170.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 170.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore

Net loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 170.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 187.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 1921.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1880.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1921.491880.17 2 OPM %-8.5813.30 -PBDT-187.57217.97 PL PBT-191.60212.93 PL NP-170.14187.78 PL

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

