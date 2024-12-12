Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening, positive global cues may support

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening, positive global cues may support

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty December futures contract is currently trading 36.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,012.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,007.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 December 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 18170.49 crore (so far) in the secondary market during December 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 39315.78 crore in November 2024.

Global Markets:

More From This Section

Stocks to watch: Cipla, Greaves Cotton, PC Jeweller, Shriram Finance

Stocks to watch: Cipla, Greaves Cotton, PC Jeweller, Shriram Finance

Acme Solar bags 250 MW FDRE project in NHPC auction

Acme Solar bags 250 MW FDRE project in NHPC auction

PB Fintech allots 3.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 3.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure approves acquisition of machinery for Rs 49 cr

Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure approves acquisition of machinery for Rs 49 cr

Most Asian stocks rose Thursday after US equities rallied on Wednesday following benign inflation data. This fueled expectations of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month.

 

In Asia, key economic reports are due today: Australia's labor market data and India's inflation and industrial production figures. China's Central Economic Work Conference is also underway, where policymakers are expected to outline next year's economic policies, likely including stimulus measures.

US markets surged on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record high. Tech stocks, particularly Tesla and NVIDIA, rallied sharply on the prospect of lower interest rates and potential easing of regulatory scrutiny. Artificial intelligence optimism also contributed to the gains.

The NASDAQ Composite surged 1.8% to a record high of 20,033.61 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 6,084.19 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 0.2% to 44,148.56 points.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.7% last month, accelerating slightly from 2.6% in October, while stripping out more volatile items like food and fuel, the "core" number climbed by 3.3% in the twelve months to July, also in line with expectations.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks concluded Wednesday's trading session with marginal gains, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of key economic data releases. The Nifty 50 index managed to hold above the 24,600 level. While consumer durables and FMCG stocks witnessed buying interest, bank stocks faced selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 16.09 points or 0.02% to 81,526.14. The Nifty 50 index added 31.75 points or 0.13% to 24,641.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

global stocks

Asian stocks rise on Fed cut hopes, Aussie soars on strong jobs data

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for India; China down, Japan climbs

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione charged with UnitedHealthcare CEO murder; donations pour in

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

instagram

Meta's Instagram says services back up after hours of technical outage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon