PB Fintech allots 3.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech has allotted 3,24,906 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to eligible employees upon exercise of vested options under PB Fintech Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP 2021).
Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,77,91,852/- consisting of 45,88,95,926 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 91,84,41,664/- consisting of 45,92,20,832 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.
