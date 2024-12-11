Business Standard
PB Fintech allots 3.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
PB Fintech has allotted 3,24,906 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to eligible employees upon exercise of vested options under PB Fintech Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP 2021).

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,77,91,852/- consisting of 45,88,95,926 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 91,84,41,664/- consisting of 45,92,20,832 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

