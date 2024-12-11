Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
The New India Assurance Co at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 11 December, 2024 has approved investment of Rs.5 crore being Company's contribution as non-life Insurer in the equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation.

The Board has also approved an aggregate investment (including the above) not exceeding 10% of the paid up equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation subject to commensurate increase in the authorized share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation (Bima Sugam).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

medical therapy cancer treatment

DBT, CSCR develop 1st human gene therapy for Haemophilia A in India

car sales

Passenger vehicle discounts peak at Rs 3.7 lakh amid muted demand

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Bengaluru Bulls at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM

gavel law cases

LIVE news updates: No proposal to criminalise marital rape, says govt

SBI, State bank of India

SBI seeks counter bids to sell Rs 52k cr of consortium's loans in JAL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon