New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

The New India Assurance Co at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 11 December, 2024 has approved investment of Rs.5 crore being Company's contribution as non-life Insurer in the equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation.
The Board has also approved an aggregate investment (including the above) not exceeding 10% of the paid up equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation subject to commensurate increase in the authorized share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation (Bima Sugam).
