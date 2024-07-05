GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

GIFT Nifty:

Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 21.50 points decline for the Nifty 50 index.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,575.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,375.18 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 July 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 5633.33 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Friday, lifted by expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September. This positive investor sentiment was further bolstered by the euro's rise to a three-week high in anticipation of the French elections.

Japan's household spending dropped to 1.8% in May, falling short of expectations for a 0.1% gain. This metric is closely watched by the Bank of Japan as an indicator of a healthy economic cycle where wages and prices rise together.

The United States stock market was closed on Thursday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.

Domestic Market:

Domestic markets continued their winning streak for a second day Thursday, mirroring positive vibes across Asia. The session started with a bang, echoing the bullish sentiment from the region. While some profit taking emerged at higher levels, leading the benchmarks to settle near flat line with minimal gains. This volatility can be partly attributed to the expiry of weekly index options on the NSE. However, the key takeaway remains impressive - both Sensex and Nifty scaled new highs, comfortably closing above 80,000 and 24,300 respectively. Pharma, healthcare, and IT sectors led the charge. Looking ahead, strong buying from FIIs and a favorable US bond yield environment suggest the bullish trend could persist, despite potential short-term corrections.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 62.87 points or 0.08% to 80,049.67. The Nifty 50 index rose 15.65 points or 0.06% to 24,302.15. Both the indices attained record closing levels.

