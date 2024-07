DCB Bank announces change in senior management

1) Mahesh Raman Kutty- Chief Risk Officer

2) Ajay Mathur- Head Collections & Commercial Vehicles

3) Damodar Agarwal- Head Strategic Initiatives & Alternate Channels

4) Kamala Kant Pandey- Head Acquisitions Loans, Deposits & Gold Loan

5) Krishna Ramasankaran- Head Credit- Retail & SME

DCB Bank has appointed the following senior management members with immediate effect: