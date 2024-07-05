Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIC raises stake in IDFC First Bank

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India informed that it has increased its stake in IDFC First Bank from 0.20% to 2.68%.
LIC bought 18,60,34,900 shares at an average price of Rs 80.63 via private placement offer on 4 June 2024.
IDFC First Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporate, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the government.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.
Shares of LIC advanced 2.25% to end at Rs 1,010.05 and IDFC First Bank rose 0.40% to settle at Rs 81.19 on Thursday, 4 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Keir Starmer

UK's Labour set to win huge majority in parliamentary elections: Exit polls

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, MOAMC

Motilal Defence Fund breaks record at Rs 1676 cr but is it worth investing?

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests flat open for Indian bourses; Asian markets mixed

home insurance

Bharat Griha Raksha policy: Why buying a home insurance policy makes sense

ipo market listing share market

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO opens today for bids; price, GMP, lot size here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon