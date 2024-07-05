Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests flat open for Indian bourses; Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE on July 5: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty may see a tepid opening on Wednesday, tracking mixed trends from global peers
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 5, 2024: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty may see a tepid opening on Wednesday, tracking mixed trends from global peers.
The GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a flattish, quoting just 10 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 24,360 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets showed mostly positive trends on Friday, with Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, continuing its record-breaking streak by climbing 0.24 per cent in early trading. The broader Topix index was down marginally by 0.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index rose by 0.91 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, increased by 0.72 per cent.
In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a slight dip of 0.04 per cent.
In the US markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day on July 04.
Meanwhile, Indian equity indices continued their record rally for the second straight session but closed nearly unchanged on Thursday.
Information technology stocks saw gains but were offset by HDFC Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 finished marginally higher by 0.06 per cent, at 24,302, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 0.08 per cent to 80,049.67, marking its first close above the 80,000 milestone.
Meanwhile, below are some stocks to track on Friday:
HDFC Bank: In the first quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), HDFC Bank saw its gross advances decline by 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 24.87 trillion , while deposits remained steady at Rs 23.79 trillion. CASA deposits fell by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8.63 trillion.
Raymond: Raymond has approved the demerger of its real estate arm, Raymond Realty, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Under this plan, Raymond will issue 6.65 crore shares of Raymond Realty, each with a face value of Rs 10, for every share held in the parent company.
IDBI Bank: For the end of the first quarter in FY25, IDBI Bank recorded a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in total business, amounting to Rs 4.71 trillion. Deposits grew by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.77 trillion, while CASA deposits increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.34 trillion.
Gift Nifty futures suggest flat start
Asian markets mixed on Friday morning
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:30 AM IST