Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests flat open for Indian bourses; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 5, 2024: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty may see a tepid opening on Wednesday, tracking mixed trends from global peers.

The GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a flattish, quoting just 10 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 24,360 levels.

Asia-Pacific markets showed mostly positive trends on Friday, with Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, continuing its record-breaking streak by climbing 0.24 per cent in early trading. The broader Topix index was down marginally by 0.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index rose by 0.91 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, increased by 0.72 per cent.

In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a slight dip of 0.04 per cent.

In the US markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day on July 04.



Meanwhile, Indian equity indices continued their record rally for the second straight session but closed nearly unchanged on Thursday.

Information technology stocks saw gains but were offset by HDFC Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 finished marginally higher by 0.06 per cent, at 24,302, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 0.08 per cent to 80,049.67, marking its first close above the 80,000 milestone.



Meanwhile, below are some stocks to track on Friday: