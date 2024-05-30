Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 35.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 11.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 98.69% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 35.19% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.6212.3443.7346.191.4610.455.904.870.641.514.513.250.281.163.121.880.701.083.041.53