Gland Pharma Ltd Spurts 9.65%, BSE Healthcare index Gains 2.92%

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 9.7% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX

Gland Pharma Ltd gained 9.65% today to trade at Rs 1683.25. The BSE Healthcare index is up 2.92% to quote at 42322.92. The index is up 9.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Marksans Pharma Ltd increased 6.49% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 5.74% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 19.37 % over last one year compared to the 2.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gland Pharma Ltd has added 10.42% over last one month compared to 9.7% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14825 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8311 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2220.95 on 06 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1412 on 12 Feb 2025.

 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

