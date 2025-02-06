Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.88% to Rs 2148.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4008 shares in the past one month.

 

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 351.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 7.07% to Rs 42.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 78,000 mark ahead of RBI policy outcome; Zomato, Swiggy in focus

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Toss at 1 PM IST in Nagpur today

Supreme Court, SC

CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas challenging exam results to Delhi HC

Deported Indians

Latest LIVE: Plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, deported from US, lands in Ahmedabad

Congress, Congress flag

UCC can't become political instrument to keep country in polarisation: Cong

Fusion Finance Ltd rose 6.35% to Rs 185.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39721 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd gained 6.34% to Rs 678. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25140 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

USDJPY slip to over 3-week low; BOJ's Tamura says gradual rate hike necessary to contain upside risk to prices

USDJPY slip to over 3-week low; BOJ's Tamura says gradual rate hike necessary to contain upside risk to prices

Swiggy slips after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 cr

Swiggy slips after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 cr

Sensex tanks 312 pts; FMCG shares slides for 4th day

Sensex tanks 312 pts; FMCG shares slides for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon