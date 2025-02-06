Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas challenging exam results to Delhi HC

CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas challenging exam results to Delhi HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered that all the petitions will be taken up by the high court on March 3

Supreme Court, SC

Several pleas were filed in different high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered that all the petitions will be taken up by the high court on March 3.

The top court directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.

On January 15, the bench had indicated that it might transfer all the petitions to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

 

CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

Several pleas were filed in different high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aero India, Suryakiran

Aero India 2025: Traffic advisory issued ahead of air show in Bengaluru

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Both Houses adjourned as Oppn protests over deportation

GBS

Pune civic body seals 30 water supply plants in wake of GBS outbreak

Saif Ali Khan attacker

2 staffers of Saif's house identify arrested Bangladeshi man as attacker

Deported Indians

Plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, deported from US, lands in Ahmedabad

Topics : CLAT Supreme Court Delhi High Court Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon