Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules.

Glenmark's Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc., ANDA 087955.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the December 2024 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 96.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 96.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon