Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 3.8%, rises for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1344.75, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20192.6, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

