L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5112, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.78% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.95% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5112, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 9.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37725.9, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81201 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5133, up 1.29% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 27.78% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.95% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News