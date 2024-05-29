Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 7.70 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 88.65% to Rs 35.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 32.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Global Offshore Services declined 91.35% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 541.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.