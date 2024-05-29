Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 49.86% to Rs 16.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 253.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 15.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.