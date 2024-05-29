Business Standard
Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore
Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 15.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.86% to Rs 16.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 253.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.1254.28 16 253.79200.88 26 OPM %5.079.05 -7.4910.29 - PBDT5.304.61 15 26.1218.46 41 PBT3.683.78 -3 21.6815.10 44 NP2.342.76 -15 16.4710.99 50
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

