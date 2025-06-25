Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico allots 2,460 equity shares under ESOP

Marico allots 2,460 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Marico has allotted 2,460 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantee(s), pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,59,99,290 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating to Rs.1,29,59,99,290/-.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

