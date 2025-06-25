Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

Dee Development shares rose over 6 per cent after it secured orders worth $10 million for piping fabrication work

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Dee Development share price, stock market today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dee Development Engineers Ltd. surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday after it secured orders worth $10 million from an international client for piping fabrication work. 
 
The industrial product maker's stock rose as much as 6.03 per cent during the day to ₹321.9 per share, the steepest gains since June 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹318.8 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:05 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen 17 per cent since its lows of ₹272, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has risen 4.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dee Development Engineers has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,203.52 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Dee Development order win

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said it bagged a purchase order for piping fabrication work with material basis from an international client, but did not disclose the name due to a commercial issue. "Due to a commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer," it said. 
 
The order worth $10 million includes piping spool fabrication, including NDT, PWHT, Blasting & Painting, packing and transportation up FOB port, according to the statement. The contract will be executed by December 28, 2026. 

Also Read

stock market

Broad-based buying lifts markets; smallcaps, IT, consumer durables outpace

Luxury coaches, Indian coaches, Indian railways

Microcap stock soars 74% in 1 month, zooms 169% from April low. Do you own?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price rises 4%; what's boosting rally?

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Alkyl Amines Chemicals surges 8% on healthy outlook; zooms 46% from May low

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea shares up 3% in trade; what is driving investor interest?

 
In April this year, the company won an order worth ₹55 crore, but again did not disclose the client's name. Dee Development will work towards the supply of pre-fabricated carbon, alloy and stainless-steel piping items for thermal power stations. 

Dee Development IPO listing 

Dee Development Engineers made a strong debut on the stock market on June 26, 2024, with its shares listing at ₹339 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 67 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹203. 
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹325, reflecting a 60 per cent rise from its issue price.  ALSO READ | Microcap stock soars 74% in 1 month, zooms 169% from April low. Do you own?

About Dee Development 

Founded in 1988, Dee Development Engineers is an engineering company specialising in providing process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process sectors. The company offers comprehensive services that include engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; HDB Financial IPO booked 14%

PremiumStock market

DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

Titan

Titan rises 3% as Macquarie maintains 'Outperform'; top gainer on BSE, NSE

PremiumStock market

Nifty Media eyes BIG breakout: Den, Network18 up 9% today; what lies ahead?

NSE

NSE offers $160 mn to settle dispute with Sebi, move ahead with IPO

Topics : Buzzing stocks MARKETS WRAP Markets insights Markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon