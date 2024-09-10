Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globale Tessile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Globale Tessile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and P B A Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2024.
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and P B A Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Globale Tessile Ltd tumbled 7.61% to Rs 42.86 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1969 shares in the past one month.
 
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd lost 5.62% to Rs 14.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 207.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 67.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3381 shares in the past one month.
Premier Energies Ltd corrected 5.26% to Rs 1143. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
P B A Infrastructure Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 20.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 82k, Nifty at 25,100; Broader markets, Media, IT up

ipo market listing share market

Opens Today! PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP zooms 50%. Should you bid?

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Centre to train 5,000 Cyber Commandos over next 5 years: Amit Shah

Bajrang Punia,Bajrang

Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves Delhi High Court against suspension by NADA

Realty, Real Estate

Century Textiles shares climb 7% on acquiring 10 acre land parcel in Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon