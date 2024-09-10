Globale Tessile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and P B A Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and P B A Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Globale Tessile Ltd tumbled 7.61% to Rs 42.86 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1969 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd lost 5.62% to Rs 14.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 207.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 67.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3381 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd corrected 5.26% to Rs 1143. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

P B A Infrastructure Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 20.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

