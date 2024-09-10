Business Standard
SJVN surges after inking pact with for development of Upper Karnali HEP in Nepal

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
SJVN jumped 5.42% to Rs 133.15 after the company announced the signing of an MoU with GMR Upper Karnali Hydro Power and IREDA for development of Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Project (900 MW) in Nepal.
The aforementioned entities will form a joint venture (JV) company in Nepal for the execution of this project.
SJVN and GMR will hold 34% shareholding each and IREDA will have 5% shareholding in the proposed JV.
The balance Equity will be held by NEA (Nepal Electricity Authority).
The project shall be developed on BOOT basis with 25 years concessional period after commissioning.
 
The approximate project cost shall be Rs 9,100 crore. The project is proposed to be funded through 70:30 debt equity ratio.

SJVN is engaged principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

