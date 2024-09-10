SJVN surges after inking pact with for development of Upper Karnali HEP in Nepal

SJVN jumped 5.42% to Rs 133.15 after the company announced the signing of an MoU with GMR Upper Karnali Hydro Power and IREDA for development of Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Project (900 MW) in Nepal.

The aforementioned entities will form a joint venture (JV) company in Nepal for the execution of this project.

SJVN and GMR will hold 34% shareholding each and IREDA will have 5% shareholding in the proposed JV.

The balance Equity will be held by NEA (Nepal Electricity Authority).

The project shall be developed on BOOT basis with 25 years concessional period after commissioning.