Mphasis opens Innovation Centre in London

For developing cutting-edge Quantum Computing and AI solutions Mphasis announced the opening of its Innovation Hub for Mphasis Europe in London's iconic Tower 42 building. This strategic hub signifies Mphasis' commitment to pioneering Quantum technologies within the UK and globally. The facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for developing cutting-edge Quantum Computing, Quantum Cryptography and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. These solutions will address critical industry challenges such as algorithmic underwriting, catastrophic risk modelling, and fraud detection. Mphasis' expertise will empower businesses in the UK and worldwide to leverage the transformative power of Quantum technologies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UK has already established itself as a global leader in quantum technologies. Government's investment in the field has been doubled to 2.5 billion over the next ten years. Recognising its immense potential, the UK has prioritised quantum technologies alongside other key advancements including AI, engineering biology, semiconductors, and future telecoms.

Mphasis has steadily expanded its UK presence over the past years and aims to double the headcount over the next three years through the London innovation hub which marks the next chapter in this commitment. The centre will be a magnet for top local and international tech talent, fostering collaboration and driving innovation across diverse industries including banking, financial services, and insurance. This strategic move positions Mphasis to leverage the UK's rich talent pool, address evolving client needs and thrive within a supportive technological ecosystem.

