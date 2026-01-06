GM Breweries Q3 PAT soars 91% YoY to Rs 42 cr

GM Breweries reported a 91.22% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 42.01 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 21.97 crore posted in Q3 FY25.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 21.89% YoY to Rs 202.14 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit rose 20.41%, while revenue increased 11.98%.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 56.13 crore in Q3 FY26, up 91.24% from the Rs 29.35 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
Total expenses increased 22.96% to Rs 757.24 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 615.86 crore in Q3 FY25. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 135.88 crore (up 7.64% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.51 crore (up 1.15% YoY) during the period under review.
GM Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest producer of country liquor in Maharashtra and commands a significant share of the states market.
Shares of GM Breweries fell 3.44% to Rs 1,205 on the BSE.
