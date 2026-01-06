Desco Infratech bags Rs 5-cr orders from Adani Total Gas, BPCL, MNGL

Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Market News

Desco Infratech said it has secured orders worth Rs 5.37 crore from Adani Total Gas (ATGL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL).

The orders cover PNG (Piped Natural Gas) infrastructure and operational services across multiple states. The scope includes PE PNG works in Faridabad and Palwal for ATGL, operations and maintenance services for BPCLs PNG network in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, and support services for PNG operations and maintenance of connections in PCMC areas, including Wakad and Talegaon, for MNGLs CGD network in Pune.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Shares of Desco Infratech fell 2.50% to Rs 185.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

