Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries extends rally, jumps 22% in six days

Aether Industries extends rally, jumps 22% in six days

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Shares of Aether Industries surged 7.09% to Rs 1,013.85, extending their recent strong upward momentum.

The stock has gained 21.81% over the past six consecutive trading sessions. It is up 18.77% over the last one month and has risen 24% over the past three months, reflecting sustained buying interest in the counter.

Aether Industries is a Surat-based specialty chemicals manufacturer focused on advanced intermediates used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material sciences, coatings and oil & gas.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aether Industries rose 55.06% to Rs 53.96 crore while net sales rose 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

