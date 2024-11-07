GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 74.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.09% to Rs 805.42 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 74.73% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 805.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 937.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales805.42937.48 -14 OPM %11.6115.15 -PBDT66.29129.01 -49 PBT33.0392.99 -64 NP17.2668.30 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content