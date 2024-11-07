South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 101.77 croreNet Loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 101.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.7772.80 40 OPM %6.316.36 -PBDT1.860.04 4550 PBT-2.27-4.52 50 NP-1.21-3.38 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content