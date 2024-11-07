AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 21.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 579.16 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 21.52% to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 496.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales579.16496.66 17 OPM %77.1073.89 -PBDT198.95164.17 21 PBT190.02156.54 21 NP147.91121.72 22
