Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler to acquire 51% stake in a LLC in Poland

GMM Pfaudler to acquire 51% stake in a LLC in Poland

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

With the aim of establishing a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland

GMM Pfaudler through its subsidiary Pfaudler GmbH, Germany, has entered into an Investment and Shareholders' Agreement on 20 December 2024, to acquire 51% stake of a limited liability company in Poland.

This acquisition aims to establish a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland, enhancing its global manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

The acquired entity specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality stainless-steel equipment for the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Investment of PLN 12.2 million (~ Rs 25.3 crore) will be made to establish this facility and the transaction will be funded through internal accruals.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp integrates AI in its HR processes

Poonawalla Fincorp integrates AI in its HR processes

Stock Alert: IDBI Bank, Reliance Inds, Aurobindo Pharma, Ultratech Cements,IOCL

Stock Alert: IDBI Bank, Reliance Inds, Aurobindo Pharma, Ultratech Cements,IOCL

India forex reserves decline further by $1.98 billion to $652.87 billion

India forex reserves decline further by $1.98 billion to $652.87 billion

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Market poised for relief rally

Market poised for relief rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon