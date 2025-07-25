GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 344.21 croreNet profit of GNA Axles declined 17.18% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 344.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales344.21399.62 -14 OPM %14.5513.71 -PBDT47.6251.52 -8 PBT31.3737.76 -17 NP22.9927.76 -17
