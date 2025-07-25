Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's money supply gains 9.5% on year

India's money supply gains 9.5% on year

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 281.41 lakh crores as on 11 July, 2025, recording a slide of 0.3% on a fortnightly basis. The latest figure is up 9.5% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.22 lakh crores, up 7.5% on year. Time deposits with banks rose 9% on year at Rs 213.57 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 9.6% on year to Rs 190.68 lakh crores, moderating from an annual gain of 13.5% in year ago period.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

