Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 302.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 302.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 83.01% to Rs 31.97 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 302.83% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 188.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.97188.14 -83 OPM %-172.10-22.10 -PBDT47.697.42 543 PBT41.603.08 1251 NP51.2412.72 303

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

