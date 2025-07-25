Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 302.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.01% to Rs 31.97 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 302.83% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 188.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.97188.14 -83 OPM %-172.10-22.10 -PBDT47.697.42 543 PBT41.603.08 1251 NP51.2412.72 303
