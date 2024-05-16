Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.56% to Rs 178.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.88% to Rs 85.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 1056.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1363.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Goa Carbon rose 76.94% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.56% to Rs 178.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.