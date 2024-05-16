Pricol consolidated net profit rises 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 566.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 140.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 2208.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pricol rose 39.26% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 566.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 509.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.