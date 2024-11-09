GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 65.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.76% to Rs 127.74 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation declined 65.39% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.76% to Rs 127.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.74163.27 -22 OPM %-14.264.82 -PBDT10.6831.06 -66 PBT4.7127.96 -83 NP5.4415.72 -65
