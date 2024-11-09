Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 65.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.26% to Rs 4.81 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 65.55% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.26% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.813.18 51 OPM %89.1987.11 -PBDT4.302.79 54 PBT4.252.75 55 NP3.462.09 66
