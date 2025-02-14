Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 48.74% to Rs 315.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1473.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1889.351473.26 28 OPM %18.9915.46 -PBDT438.21308.75 42 PBT410.06272.47 50 NP315.85212.35 49
