SEPC consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the December 2024 quarter

SEPC consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore

Net profit of SEPC declined 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales133.04140.70 -5 OPM %2.56-1.32 -PBDT20.706.85 202 PBT19.475.53 252 NP4.445.53 -20

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

